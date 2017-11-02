A southwest flow across the state will keep skies clear and temperatures warm on Friday. Highs will max out in the low 70s in most areas. Over the weekend additional clouds will start to roll in as some snow develops of the northern high terrain. Most of the action will be over the Colorado San Juan‘s. We could see pretty good snow amounts across the mountains through next week. But most of this heavy snow will stay north of the state.

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast