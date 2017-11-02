Man facing child porn charges after donating computer to local nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after his charity donation landed him behind bars.

Adelante officials said they have a long history of supporting people the community, but they never thought they would end up helping in the way they did when they turned over the donated computer to police.

From saving a downtown non-profit from closure, to employing people with disabilities, Adelante’s impact on New Mexico is far-reaching. The non-profit relies heavily on donations to serve the community.

“Adelante is local New Mexican; been here for decades and without program like The Storehouse and hopefully programs like Adelante this community is not the same place,” said President/CEO Mike Kivitz.

Back in August, investigators said Keith Mager brought in a Dell computer to Adelante’s headquarters off Osuna to donate.

According to the criminal complaint, Mager then called an employee, asking him to retrieve pictures from what he had labeled the “WOW” folder on the hard drive. Adelante’s IT guy then discovered about 50 pictures of naked middle school-aged girls.

Mager told investigators he searches terms like “Family Nudist Camps” and saves the photos for his own pleasure. Mager also told investigators he has a new computer that he uses to search and save pornographic images.

This is the first time the 59-year-old man has been charged with a sex crime.

Metro Court Judge Edward Benavides released Mager, citing his lack of a serious criminal record and citing his honesty with investigators about the child porn. He’ll be on pretrial supervision — and not allowed to use a computer.

