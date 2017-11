ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos Linebacker Kimmie Carson has made a decision to help with his future. Carson has left the football team to focus on academics and graduating from school.

The senior and father of two has had a tough time trying to juggle football, school, and raising a family. Carson was a big producer on the field the last previous three years for the Lobos. In each season he had 54 or more tackles.

Carson has only played in four games this season and recorded seven tackles.