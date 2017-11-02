Lawsuit filed after mom says pharmacist refused to fill daughter’s prescription

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit has now been filed against Walgreens after an Albuquerque mother says a pharmacist wouldn’t fill her teenage daughter’s prescription.

The mother says it happened at the Walgreens pharmacy on Coors and Montano. When the mom tried to pickup a drug used to prepare patients getting an IUD – a form of birth control – the pharmacist on duty denied her, citing personal reasons.

The ACLU of New Mexico and the Southwest Women’s Law Center have filed suit against the drug store chain saying as a business that serves the public, they are prohibited from discriminating against women related to their reproductive health needs.

They say the incident left the mother judged, disrespected and embarrassed.

