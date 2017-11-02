Las Vegas wins funds to preserve historic firehouse

LAS VEGAS, NM. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico has been awarded a big prize.

The E. Romero Hose and Firehouse has been chosen by the public as a winner of the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets campaign.

The campaign was created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express to engage the public in preserving America’s historic places.

The city of Las Vegas plans to use the $150,000 prize to turn the building on Bridge Street into a museum. The building features a 1937 Seagrave fire truck and hose cart.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps