Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny conditions and warm temperatures will return this afternoon. Expect high temperatures to climb well into the 60s, 70s and 80s – most of us well above average for this time of year. No significant rain or snow in today’s forecast, however, our pesky winds will make a comeback over the high terrain and Eastern Plains (20-30mph out of the west).

FRIDAY: A similar day to Thursday with warm temps, dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque-metro area can expect highs to climb back to near 70°… that’s a good 10° above normal for the start of November.

WEEKEND: A disturbance rolling through northern NM will bring in a few showers over northern NM and southern CO… but the majority of us can expect just an increase in cloud cover and wind. High temperatures will stay comfortable with most of us in the 60s, 70s and 80s.