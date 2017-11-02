Inspector General releases report on city’s compliance with ADA



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Inspector General released his report on a six-month inspection concerning the city’s compliance with the Americans Disabilities Act Thursday. The findings are not good.

Read the Inspector General’s full report >>

“We looked at a lot of different issues, the Americans with Disabilities Act covers a lot of things,” Inspector General David Harper said.

There’s five different titles, and the title that relates to municipalities is Title II.

“Within Title II, you’re not only going to have things that deal with infrastructure of the city: streets, roads, those types of things, but you’re also going to have building facilities and other kinds of areas that the city owns.”

Harper said he found quite a few problems. However, for Harper, this is more than pointing out the issues — this is about creating awareness.

“Initially, I was thinking the issues were buckled sidewalks and lack of ramps at street corners,” he said. “But I learned this goes way beyond that.”

He said the issues include “city facilities, transit, technology, open spaces,” including trails at the Bosque.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990. He said since then, the City of Albuquerque really hasn’t followed through in bringing existing infrastructure into compliance. The city has what’s called a “transition plan.”

“They came back with their first transition plan in 1996, They updated it in 2009 and just a few weeks ago, DMD updated it again, but keep in mind that transition plan essentially only looks at street sidewalks and ramps and not all the other issues,” Harper said.

In his report, Harper references the lack of braille signage in city buildings, buckled sidewalks and objects that obstruct pathways all across the city.

Harper spent the six months also wotking with different organizations who serve individuals with disabilities.

“This is a civil rights matter, this isn’t a code enforcement matter,” he said.

Harper warns if the city doesn’t move quickly to make this a priority, he said it faces a potential Department of Justice investigation. It’s something Terri O’Hare doesn’t want.

“We have the DOJ here already, we don’t need them for something else too,” O’Hare said.

O’Hare is a member of the city’s ADA Advisory Council. The city founded the council to help point out issues affecting people with disabilities to city leaders.

The city worked with different organizations that serve individuals with disabilities when it built the Bosque trail and the city’s first “all ability” playground that opened this year.

Still, O’Hare feels Albuquerque is far behind.

“For longer than eight years it (the city) hasn’t been compliant and ADA has been federal legislation for 27 years,” O’Hare said. “Why wasn’t it top priority for prior mayors and for this mayor? I want to be optimistic but I’ll believe it when I see it.”

“If (the DOJ finds) there is a real issue, a systemic issue, they can actually enter into an agreement, like a consent agreement much like they’re doing with (the Albuquerque Police Department),” Harper said.

Gallup, Santa Fe and Taos are examples of cities that have entered into agreements for non-compliant ADA violations.

The city responded, saying that every new project it builds is ADA compliant. The city also said it sets aside money in each budget to bring existing infrastructure into compliance.

Harper plans to share the report with the Attorney General, the State Auditor and the Department of Justice.

