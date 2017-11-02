Football is more than a game for the Foothill Falcons

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Foothill Falcons are headed to the 2017 8-Man Football State Playoffs. The team finished 7-2 overall and 5-0 in district play this season, and have earned a 6-seed into this year’s tournament. This is a big deal for this team, especially from where they started out this season.

“We are not coaching football, we are teaching it because most of these kids have never played before. So, we teach them from beginning to end everything. It is a challenge, but it is something that we rise up against,” said Head Football Coach Phillip Parnell.

This Foothill team is comprised of players that are serving out their sentences at the juvenile detention center in Albuquerque, and playing football has shown a lot of improvement in these kids on and off the field.

“We have heard from the education staff that they see a real big difference, with regards to just how focused and committed they are and they really attribute it to sports and their desire to not let their teammates down,” said Monique Jacobson, CYFD Cabinet Secretary.

The Falcons will play Logan on Saturday at Milne Stadium with a kick off time set at 1 p.m. This is the first step into hopefully ending their time in Juvenile Detention with a state title.

“I would love to leave with a state trophy, like and just knowing that I was a part of that,” said one of the players.

“And it would be something that I actually did in my life, I mean I haven’t really done nothing until now,” said another player.