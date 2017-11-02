First Financial Offers Great Rates on Credit Cards

If you’re looking for some of the most competitive rates on credit cards, look no further than New Mexico’s own First Financial Credit Union.

Founded in 1937, the financial institution offers incredibly competitive APR’s on their credit cards, going as low as 6.9 percent.

In addition, they offer a rewards program that features airfare, electronics, gift cards and more, as well as an unbelievably low rate of 9.9 percent.

Stop into one of their fifteen branches statewide. For details, click here.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid for by First Financial Credit Union.