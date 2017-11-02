Firefighters turn up the heat at the KRQE studio for their Pet Calendar launch party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department, the Albuquerque Fire Department and photographer Allen Winston teamed up to create a hot calendar of firefighters posing with adorable rescue animals.

On Saturday, November 4 at the Albuquerque Railyards from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., everyone can get the first peek at the 2018 ABQ Male and Female Firefighter Pet Calendars.

Admission is only $5 and kids 10 and under are free. 100 percent of admission fees and all proceeds from the calendar will benefit Kennel Kompadres. Supporting the local non-profit will help with education, spay/neuter program, and most importantly to help city shelter pets find forever homes.

Join in and be first in line to get the HOT 2018 Fire Pet Calendar! Calendars are only $20 and will include autographs and pictures with local heroes.

Plenty to do:

Calendar purchase, photo & calendar signing opportunities with firefighters

$10 adoption fee for all pets

Food

Beer Garden

Local vendors

Can’t make it to the event? Go to www.cabq.gov/pets to find a local store to purchase your calendar.

For more information, visit the ABQ Animal Welfare website.