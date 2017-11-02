Ex-Trump aides due back in court following indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump is due back in court along with his business associate.

Paul Manafort, who led the campaign for several months last year, will appear Thursday afternoon in Washington’s federal court with co-defendant Rick Gates.

Special counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment Monday that charges the men with money laundering and other financial crimes.

They were placed on home confinement during an initial court appearance.

Prosecutors disclosed additional details about their wealth in a court filing Tuesday, saying Manafort has provided different accounts of his assets and that he has three different passports.

Besides Manafort and Gates, prosecutors have revealed a guilty plea from a campaign adviser named George Papadopoulos, who admitted lying to the FBI about foreign contacts during the campaign.