Espanola school district settles teacher sex abuse case for $4.3M

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school district has agreed to pay millions more in a second settlement over a former teacher molesting students.

Espanola Public Schools will pay $4.3 million in another civil case that claims 61-year-old Gary Gregor sexually abused female students at Fairview Elementary and that the school did not report him.

That’s in addition to $3.2 million the district has already settled in another case. A third civil suit is still pending. The district fired Gregor in 2009.

The Attorney General’s Office has filed criminal charges against Gregor. His trial is set for January.

