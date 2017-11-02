DWI suspect jailed until trial, considered ‘danger’ to public

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman with seven prior DWI convictions has been ordered to stay in jail until trial for her latest DWI arrest.

According to the motion for pretrial detention, 39-year-old Lenal Friday blew a .25 and .27 on Oct. 5, more than three times the legal limit.

“I had my driver’s license revoked,” Friday is heard saying on Santa Fe Police lapel video from the night of her arrest.

The Santa Fe Police Department said on Oct. 5, she crashed, fled the scene and crashed again into a curb.

Officers found she had an open container while she was behind the wheel in a car she borrowed from her family. Then, police said she failed her field sobriety test.

The officer is heard counting, “15, 16, 17… Alright, ma’am. How many steps did I ask you to take?”

“You said nine and I took more,” Friday answered.

The District Attorney’s office argued for preventive detention, meaning for her to stay in jail until trial. The judge agreed, calling her “a danger to the community.”

The judge echoed prosecutors who called her “a persistent alcoholic who continues to drink and drive” without an interlock, according to the order granting the state’s motion for pre-trial detention.

Police said she also can’t follow court-ordered conditions, with a history of skipping out on drug court and her probation requirements.

The Santa Fe County D.A. said this is only the second time his office has requested a preventive detention hearing for a chronic drunk driver. He said repeat offenses won’t be tolerated.

“They’ll either ask someone to lend them their vehicle or they’ll gain access somehow, especially individuals like this who may not even have a license to drive will still drive,” he said. “So that’s why we will request these hearings.”

Under a law passed last year, an eighth DWI conviction is a mandatory 10 to 12 years in prison. It used to be two to three years.

