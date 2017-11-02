‘Climate Change Theatre Action’ Comes to ABQ

As part of a global arts initiative to bring awareness to climate change, Camino Real Productions in Albuquerque is participating in Climate Change Theatre Action. Companies from around the globe will be performing staged readings and alternative performances from more than 50 short works aimed at bringing awareness to what many call the most dire threat to our planet.

This is a one-day-only event, happening Saturday, November 4 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Vortex Theater in Albuquerque. The event is absolutely free to attend.

For more information, visit Camino Real Productions’ Facebook Page.