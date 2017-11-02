Amazon offers augmented reality shopping feature to iPhone app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon is now offering an alternate reality for holiday shoppers this year.

For the first time, shoppers can see things using augmented reality. Amazon says iPhone customers can get a glimpse of a product would look in their own homes.

Shoppers can select products such as furniture, appliances, toys and electronics.

The new feature called “AR View” in Amazon’s iOS app allows customers to pick a product and overlay it onto their living spaces to see how it fits.

The app also allows products to rotate a full 360 degrees.

