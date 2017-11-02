AFD launches new calendar for a good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department is turning up the heat all for a good cause.

AFD is launching it’s 2018 calendar Saturday and new this year is a separate one featuring their female firefighters.

All of the proceeds go to Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department.

Last year the calendar raised 11,000 and this year their goal is to reach $25,000.

The launch party is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Railyards.

Also, attendees who pay $20 get a signed calendar and a photo with the featured firefighters.

