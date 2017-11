ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More people showed up to this year’s Balloon Fiesta compared to last year.

Fiesta officials say more than 887,000 visitors enjoyed the 46th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta last month.

The new numbers show that visitor numbers were up by about 50,000, but are still lower than 2015 numbers.

Also, a total of 21 countries were represented at this year’s fiesta.

The 2018 Balloon Fiesta will be held October 6 through the 14.

