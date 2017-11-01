Woman carrying sledge-ax fatally shot by reserve deputy

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a southern New Mexico reserve sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a woman approaching the deputy while carrying a sledge-ax.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department says the woman was shot Tuesday night when she came out of a shed after officers responded to 911 calls about an unidentified woman telling Las Cruces-area homeowners that somebody was trying to kill her.

The department says investigators later located a truck driver with a puncture wound who said the woman got out after trying to stab him while they drove on nearby Interstate 10.

According to the department, the driver said the woman reportedly was discharged Tuesday from an El Paso, Texas, mental facility and had made suicidal statements.

Her identity was not released.

A multi-agency task force is investigating the incident.