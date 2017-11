(KRQE) – A voluntary recall has been issued for by 21st Century Snack Foods brand dark chocolate almonds.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, these products may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The recall was announced Oct. 31, 2017. No illnesses have been reported so far.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 631-588-8000 and ask to speak with the recall coordinator, Michael Bell. Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps