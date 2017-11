ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was the victim of a candy bandit this Halloween.

It happened near Carlisle and Menaul. Home surveillance video shows a trick-or-treater on the porch picking up an entire bucket of candy, which was covered by a towel, and walking off.

The woman says she had just handed out candy at the door, but it seems the trick-or-treater had a trick to go with that treat.

