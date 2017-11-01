Senior Citizen Jug Band offers smiles and inspiration, citywide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — When it comes to musical ambiance, the enthusiasm of a 10-piece jug band is the perfect soundscape to a crisp fall day.

David and the Debutantes are a local, 10-piece senior citizen jug band that has been playing together for decades. Band leader David Homer is himself in his ’90s, and he doesn’t — nor does anyone else in the colorfully-dressed group — show any signs of slowing down.

The jug band plays various gigs around town at assisted living facilities — up to eight performances a month — and practices every week. The group’s ages range from 60 to 90 years old, and their musical enthusiasm was unbridled in the KRQE studio.