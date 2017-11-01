Retired Marine Corps Sergeant running 31 marathons in 31 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs to an IED in Afghanistan brought his inspiring journey to Albuquerque Wednesday.

Rob Jones is running 31 marathons in 31 consecutive days and 26.2 miles were spent here in the Duke City.

Jones says he decided to take on the challenge to prove that regardless of what he’s been through, he can accomplish big things.

Jones’s journey is dedicated to raising funds for military charities.

To follow Rob’s journey, click here. 

