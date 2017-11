ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez is ranked as the sixth least popular governor in the country according to a new poll.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the firm “Morning Consult” shows her approval rate has fallen to 37 percent, with 52 percent of New Mexicans disapproving of her job performance.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, in July she had a 44 percent approval rate in the same poll.

