Police video shows food truck owner confess to gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A food truck owner tried to explain to police why he pulled out a gun and shot a man at a busy Albuquerque gas station, but police weren’t sold on his story and they arrested him.

It didn’t take long for Albuquerque Police to catch up with the Street Food Wagon food truck just minutes after a homeless man was shot at the Shell station on Lomas and Broadway.

The owner of the food truck, William Frazier, was arrested and the gun was found still sitting on the floor between the front seats.

Police asked Frazier what happened several times, but he couldn’t tell them. However, a witness saw it all.

“He was walking this way and boom blasted him,” the witness said.

Back at the police station, Frazier didn’t deny shooting the homeless man, but he had a long explanation. He even reenacted what happened for police.

“He was this close as that wall to get to me. You know, so I shot him and he f***ing took off like that,” Frazier explained.

Frazier said before he fired his gun, he was with his nephew filling up his food truck when he saw a man he had problems with in the past. He said the man was with someone else he didn’t recognize.

According to Frazier, the unknown man reached into his pockets, and the men began exchanging items. Fraizer said he didn’t know if the men had knives or a gun, so he took matters into his own hands.

“He is 20 [to] 30 feet away. He stood up from the sidewalk and keeps coming and he sees me with my gun and I said, ‘Stop, stop! I don’t know you. I don’t know you, man. Stop right there,’” Frazier said.

Frazier’s nephew was also there that night, but police say he was not involved in the shooting. Fraizer told his nephew to take the food truck around the block, and that’s when police say he shot the man.

Frazier is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s been out on bond since the shooting in June.

