Police search for answers after vandals target fallen officer memorial

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – People are ticked off after someone vandalized a memorial for fallen law enforcement officers. Now police want your help solving the crime.

Vandals targeted the Otero County Fallen Officer Memorial this week, leaving behind bent plaques, destroyed flowers and American flags thrown to the ground.

“It makes us upset. Both mad and upset because it’s already hard enough losing an officer,” said Alamogordo Police Lt. David Kunihiro.

Tuesday morning, someone spotted damage at the memorial located off 10th Street in Alamogordo.

“We thought perhaps, maybe the winds… Maybe did something to the flowers and everything. But, when we got here, we found that not only were the flags and flowers destroyed, but the plaques themselves, the faces of the officers were scratched out,” said Rocky Galassini.

One of those plaques honors Officer Clint Corvinus, the Alamogordo police officer killed in a shootout last year.

“It doesn’t just affect the police department and the officers in the community and officers nationwide, it affects their families who have also lost that officer,” Lt. Kunihiro said,

“They have given us the ultimate sacrifice. They gave us a family member, and then to show the disrespect in this fashion is just… It’s inhumane,” Galassini said.

Police say the vandals caused up to $30,000 in damages.

The citizens of Alamogordo have teamed up with Crime Stoppers to offer an award for any information leading to an arrest.

