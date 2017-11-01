The Latest: Police: No active shooter at Colorado Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an “active shooter” situation.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with “multiple parties down.” They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

___

7:20 p.m.

Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.”

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.