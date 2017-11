ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says two men are in the hospital after they stabbed each other.

It happened Wednesday evening at a home on Adams Street near Jefferson and Marble in northeast Albuquerque.

Both men are said to be in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Police say they are not sure what sparked the stabbing and have not released the men’s names.

Adams Street was blocked off between Mountain and Summer while police were investigating.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps