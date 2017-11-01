Police ask for help finding missing Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Police say Rae-Quan Daniels has a form of Down Syndrome and suffers from Autism.

Rae-Quan Daniels was last seen by his dad catching the bus in front of 1011 Marron Circle NE around 8 a.m.

According to the Albuquerque Public School district, Daniels was at school Wednesday and was dropped off by the bus in front of his apartment complex around 4 p.m.

Daniels is described as 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, tan pants and carrying a backpack.

Police say Daniels does not know his address and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albuquerque Police.

