We’re meeting our pet of the week, Kent: an 11-month old mix that was found astray by Animal Humane. His sweet personality and energy would make him the perfect companion for a growing family.

Animal Humane’s biggest fundraising event of the year is this weekend, Doggie Dash & Dawdle. Participants will convene this Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

For more information, visit AnimalHumaneNM.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living