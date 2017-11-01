Open Enrollment period begins for New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange, beWellnm, has announced dates and information for the 2018 Open Enrollment period. With the exception of those who qualify for special enrollment, Open Enrollment will be the only time to purchase health insurance for 2018.

The 2018 Open Enrollment period will begin on Nov. 1, 2017 and run until Dec. 15, 2017.

What you need to know about the 2018 Open Enrollment period:

There will continue to be four health insurance carriers offering coverage for all counties in New Mexico, which are Christus Health Plan, Molina Healthcare, New Mexico Health Connections and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico.

Regulators have approved insurance premium increases requested by these four carriers, but the increases will vary. Consumers should shop a variety of plans during Open Enrollment to identify what best fits their needs and budget.

There is a shorter time frame to enroll than in years past. Open enrollment will occur from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

BeWellnm will offer a number of resources for Open Enrollment, including in-person assistance in both Spanish and English at their four Enrollment Centers.

Enrollment Center Locations:

6403 Menaul Blvd, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110

(505) 314-5260 // English & Spanish Speaking and Native American Staff

Hours: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday’s

Extended Hours Tuesday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm and Saturday’s 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Cedar Hills Plaza, 1618 S. 2nd Street, Gallup, NM 87301

(505) 297-3187 // English Speaking and Native American Staff

Hours: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday

Extended Hours by Appointment for Evenings and Saturdays

Lohman Atrium Suites, 1990 East Lohman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001

(575) 524-6867 // English & Spanish Speaking Staff

Hours: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday

Extended Hours by Appointment for Evenings and Saturdays

2945 Rodeo Park Drive East, #5, Santa Fe, NM 87505

(505) 280-9301 // English & Spanish Speaking Staff

Hours: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday – Friday

Extended Hours by Appointment for Evenings and Saturdays

For more information about how to enroll, visit www.bewellnm.com or call 1-833-ToBeWell (1-833-862-3935).