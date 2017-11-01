November 1st Morning Rush: Investigators release name of suspect in NYC truck attack

1. A note found by authorities in the truck driven by a suspect who allegedly mowed over multiple people on a New York City bike path claims he did it in the name of Isis. Sayfullo Saipov is a 29-year-old native of Uzbekistan and is in custody at this time. Investigators say he killed eight people and injured 11 others. Five of the victims were Argentinians who were celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation in New York.

2. The city is asking a federal judge to look into whether the Independent Monitor overseeing the Albuquerque Police Department reform is biased against the city. In a motion filed in federal court Tuesday, the city argues that the monitor. James Ginger is retaliating against certain city employees in the reform process. A secret recording of a heated argument between city attorney Jessica Hernandez and Ginger is the basis of the city’s new argument.

3. A chilly and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s underneath a clear sky.

4. Police are actively searching for a soccer player accused of punching a 16-year-old referee. It happened during an Albuquerque Soccer League game at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex on Sunday. Said Aguilera, 22, is facing charges of child abuse and battery on a sports official. The teen’s face was bruised, but he’s recovering.

5. Trick-or-Treating is over and if your kids have too much candy they can trade it in for some cash. The Cosmetic Dentistry of New Mexico on Montgomery and San Pedro is giving kids 14 and under $1 for every pound they turn in from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Blue Star Moms will then send the candy to troops in holiday packages.

Morning’s Top Stories