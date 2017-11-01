New Mexico products Alex Bregman and Ken Giles are World Series Champions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)- The Houston Astros are world champions of baseball for the first time ever. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night 5-1. Series MVP George Springer hit a two run shot to help power the win.

Baseball fans in New Mexico have long been partial to the Dodgers, but some rooted for the Astros in the series because of local products Alex Bregman and Ken Giles. It’s a dream come true for both players. “This is unbelievable a dream come true” said Bregman. “We have been working so hard since spring training and it’s fun to see the smiles on every ones face.”

His father Sam remember some of those baseball dreams hatched in the backyard at home. “It seems like just yesterday Alex was growing up in Albuquerque and we’d be in the backyard. I’d be tossing the ball to him and we’d be talking about this is the 7th inning or the 9th inning of the world series game 7 and two outs, bottom of the 9th,” said Sam Bregman. “If he gets a home run then he gets to have whatever he wants for dinner. If he doesn’t, oh well, then I get to have what I want. It’s surreal quite frankly.”

Alex Bregman emerged from the series as a star. He drove in four runs during the series. Most people will remember his walk off RBI single in game five that helped the Astros defeat the dodgers 13-12 in a ten inning game that lasted more than five hours. “The most exciting part about the world series had to be the ups and downs and coming back,” said Bregman on the Fox Sports set after the game. “This team battled so hard. It was fun to be a part of those games.”

Bregman’s teammate from New Mexico, Ken Giles, had a tough series. The Astros pitcher never saw the field again after coming into a tied game 4 in the 9th inning and failing to record an out. The Dodgers eventually won that game and tied the series. Giles had a good regular season and now he can call himself a world champion.