McCall’s Pumpkin Patch asks DOT to help make I-40 safer

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 80,000 people visit McCall’s Pumpkin Patch during their six-week season every year, and many of those people make a dangerous traffic mistake.

“You see the farm on the north side of the interstate and directly after that there’s exit 194,” says Kevin McCall, owner of McCall’s Pumpkin Patch.

That is the exit “hundreds” of people every year get off on, on their way to McCall’s, but that’s not the right exit.

“If you get off on that exit, [and take a left towards McCall’s] it takes you right back westbound onto the interstate and that’s where people are doing most of the u-turns,” said McCall.

In this area, the median between the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-40 is grass. There are several “official crossovers” drivers utilize to make their illegal u-turns.

McCall says the Department of Transportation put up barriers to try and block the u-turns, but they stopped short of doing what he really thinks would help.

“We’re doing all we can. Putting signage where we can and have worked closely with the sheriff’s department,” said McCall.

McCall and Torrance County Sheriff Heath White say the Department of Transportation needs to make a serious change to help stop accidents.

“In years past, we would see probably 15-20 accidents, major ones in that area,” said Sheriff White.

READ: Michigan man injured in crash files lawsuit against NMDOT

McCall thinks a permanent Tourists Oriented Directional Sign (TODS) would help keep drivers on the right path, but his requests for one have been repeatedly denied.

“I think their denial for the signage was that the business can be seen from the interstate and really that lies the problem,” said McCall.

NMDOT spokesperson Rosanne Rodriquez tells KRQE News 13, “The request was denied because it does not meet the requirements for Tourists Oriented Directional Signage (TODS).”

Rodriguez went on to say McCalls was told to apply for a “LOGO” sign, which are the white on blue signs on the interstates for food, gas and lodging. Those signs appear directly before each exit.

McCall says they need a sign that appears before exit 194. A sign at exit 196 would be too late because drivers would have already gotten off at 194.

KRQE News 13 asked NMDOT if they would make an exception, given the high number of accidents in the area. DOT says they “cannot violate” code.

While McCall says a permanent TODS is ideal, he’ll take what he can get.

“Any kind of help we can get from DOT would be great,” said McCall.

“It doesn’t need to be a permanent sign but it needs to be a sign that is seasonal, so that it does grab people’s attention,” said Sheriff White.

McCall’s Pumpkin Patch is closed for the season. They will re-open in September 2018.

