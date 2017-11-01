Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A dry and warm westerly flow will continue across New Mexico over the next few days. Highs will top out in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be windy across the northeast early on Thursday. However, those winds should die down throughout the day. More sunshine is on the way for Friday with little if any moisture coming in over the next seven days.

