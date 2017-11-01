A dry and warm westerly flow will continue across New Mexico over the next few days. Highs will top out in the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be windy across the northeast early on Thursday. However, those winds should die down throughout the day. More sunshine is on the way for Friday with little if any moisture coming in over the next seven days.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event