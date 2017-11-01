Man who took plea deal in cold case murder to be sentenced Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -It’s the final step in a decades-old murder. Last year, investigators connected Jedidiah Rose to a 1996 beating death and Wednesday he will be sentenced.

Under a plea deal, Jedidiah rose faces 10 years in prison.

Last August, police arrested Rose on car-theft related charges and used DNA evidence to connect him to the 1996 murder scene.

In September, Rose surprisingly took a plea deal, pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 43-year-old Rick Brodbeck, who was robbed and bludgeoned in his own home near Nob Hill.

When Rose took the deal in September, he was to remain out on bond with a GPS monitor, but according to jail records, he was picked up in early October on a domestic violence charge.

He has been at MDC since that arrest.

His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m., where the victim’s family will likely say their peace.

