Man allegedly traded Netflix login for nude photos of teen girl

Tyson Collins
Tyson Collins (Photo courtesy: Los Alamos Monitor)

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of swapping his Netflix account login for nude photos of an underage New Mexico girl.

According to court documents, the 15-year-old Los Alamos girl met 24-year-old Tyson Collins through an online app.

Collins allegedly offered her his Netflix and Hulu logins for $100 and photos of her.

When the girl refused, Collins allegedly told her no one would give up anything for free, so she sent the pornographic photos and Collins sent her one of himself.

Collins is expected in court to face charges later this month.

