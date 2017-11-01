Lobo women’s basketball picked 4th in Mountain West, defeat ENMU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his University of New Mexico women’s basketball team started the exhibition portion of their schedule with a 80-66 victory over Eastern New Mexico.

Senior guards Cherise Beynon and Tesha Buck led the Lobo scoring attack with 17 points each. Beynon also had 8 rebounds and 8 assists for the Lobos. Brandi Gomez of Clovis led the Greyhounds in scoring with 20 points.

Earlier in the day, the Lobos found out they were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West Preseason Basketball Poll. Boise State was picked to win the league.

The Lobos did well on individual honors. Beynon was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year. N’Dea Flye was selected as Freshman of the Year, while Tesha Buck got the nod for Newcomer of the Year.

The Lobos will play one more exhibition game when they host Fort Lewis Sunday. The regular season starts next Friday when the Lobos host Western Michigan.

Mountain West Preseason Poll

Women’s Basketball

1. Boise State (7)



2. Wyoming (6)



3. Colorado State (6)



4. New Mexico (4)



5. UNLV (2)



6. Utah State



7. Fresno State



8. San Diego State



9. San José State



10. Nevada



11. Air Force

