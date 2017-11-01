Las Cruces Police search for suspects caught on camera damaging middle school

By Published: Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera shooting at a middle school and causing some costly damage.

Police say three young men on October 7 at Picacho Middle School were caught on surveillance footage shooting at the school.

The suspect wearing a hood fired two shots toward the school’s main entrance.

Police say at least four windows were hit and the damage adds up to around $2,000.

Police at this time still do not have any leads.

If you have any information you are asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers.

