Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A chilly and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s underneath a clear sky. This afternoon will be full of sunshine with no rain or snow expected. The big snag in today’s forecast will be the increasing winds. Expect sustained winds to reach 15-25mph (gusting to 35mph) within central NM and stronger winds farther east. Sustained winds reaching 25-35mph (gusting to 60mph) will be found in and around the higher terrain and Eastern Plains – a WIND ADVISORY is in place from 9AM-6PM in this area.

LATE WEEK: Sunny, warm and dry across the state. Expect high temperatures to keep to the 60s, 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will come and go each day.