John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

November starts with mild and quiet weather across the state. A westerly flow will allow for a warm up, especially across the east. That westerly flow will also boost up the winds along and east of the central mountain chain. Gusts over the Northern Mountains could top 60 mph, with gusts along the I-25 corridor between Las Vegas and Raton topping 50 mph.

The wind will back off through the end of the week. A weather disturbance will cross northern New Mexico this weekend. This could lead to spotty valley rain and mountain snow across the north. A couple more disturbances could move through the northern part of the state next week.