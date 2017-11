ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it’s investigating an incident involving one of its officers.

It happened at Central and University near the 7-11 around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

APD says an officer was conducting a “high-risk stop” involving a stolen vehicle when he accidentally discharged his firearm.

They say nobody was hit or injured, but a full investigation is underway.

