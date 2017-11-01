Indian Pueblo Cultural Center announces the launch of ‘pre-contact’ menu

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – November is National Native American Heritage Month, and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is celebrating by launching a “pre-contact” menu, as demonstrated in the KRQE kitchen.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is a world-class museum and cultural center created as a place where Pueblo people can tell their story. As the gateway to the 19 Pueblos of New Mexico, the IPCC is a necessary first stop for visitors to New Mexico, providing an introduction for understanding the state’s landscape, legacy, and story of continuance. The IPCC hosts traditional Native American dances every weekend year round and offers an exciting schedule of cultural, educational, and community activities.

In the month of November, IPCC’s Harvest Cafe will offer indigenous recipes that were prevalent before initial Spanish and Colonial contact was made. As such, the dishes will not contain beef, pork, milk, butter, bread, or other non-native ingredients.