Houston Astros players from Albuquerque become part of World Series history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Houston Astros won Game 7 of the World Series, and two Albuquerque locals were part of that history.

Students and teachers at Albuquerque Academy where one of the players, Alex Bregman graduated, gathered to watch the former charger play.

The school opened up their theater and had the game on the big screen. Whether it was Bregman making a defensive play at third or scoring in the first inning, the better he played the louder the students cheered. Even some of the teachers got in on the action.

“We always hear stories about Alex hitting non-stop here late at night and it’s really an honor to play on the same field he played on,” student Bobby Ortega said.

“When they don’t know, it’s like, how do you not know that? But it’s so fun to just even talk about it to have someone from our community performing at that stage,” student Michael Martinez said.

“This is just so exciting for Albuquerque, for the Academy and for me who taught him for three years, was his advisor for three years. I’m just thrilled for him,” teacher Donna Wrenn said.

From the first inning, the crowd inside the Academy theatre was energetic and loud. Teachers like Donna Wrenn were even wearing Alex Bregman jerseys.

Wrenn has taught at the Academy for the last 46 years and remembers Bregman as an eighth grader telling her that one day he was going to play in the World Series.

The former high school baseball coach of fellow Houston Astro Ken Giles said it’s not just the work these two athletes put in on the field, but the effort they showed in the classroom.

He says they’re role models to student athletes across the state.

“The magnitude of what those two guys have done for this city and little kids growing up to believe that they can do something is awfully special,” Rio Grande High School baseball coach Orlando Griego said.

Now that baseball season is officially over, students at the Academy say they can’t wait until the two World Series champs make their next visit to town.

