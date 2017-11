DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango Police Department is inviting the community to ditch their razors this month for a good cause.

It’s all part of “No Shave November” to raise money for Special Olympic athletes in Durango.

Male officers will grow their beards and female officers will wear blue hair extensions throughout the entire month.

