Customers worried over ‘closed indefinitely’ sign outside Putt-Putt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Putt-Putt Golf may have suddenly closed for good. Or at least, that’s what customers are speculating after showing up to find a sign on a door that reads, “closed indefinitely.”

Wednesday afternoon, several people stopped by the miniature golf course on San Mateo and McLeod to see the sign for themselves.

“… We were getting ready to come celebrate with some food and a game of golf,” said one potential customer. “It’s like, what do we do? What other options do we have?”

That woman wasn’t the only one let down. As news of Putt-Putt’s possible closure made its rounds on social media, one person commented, “Sad, sad news. So many memories this place holds for me.”

There’s no mention of a closing on the company’s website or Facebook page, and no one is answering the phone.

KRQE News 13 also reached out to the corporate office in North Carolina and were told all Putt-Putts are individually-owned franchises, leaving many to wonder what’s next.

“There’s hardly any fun stuff for us to do here really that’s affordable or somewhat affordable. So yeah, it’s pretty sad,” the woman said.

While on the property someone associated with the business asked KRQE News 13’s crew to leave, but would not comment on why they suddenly closed down.

The Putt-Putt has been in business since 1972.

Albuquerque still has one outdoor miniature golf course at Hinkle Family Fun Center.

