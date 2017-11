ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Fire Department responded to a fire on Aspen Drive in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 3:40 a.m to a large commercial structure where they saw smoke and flames.

Firefighters put out the fire, containing it to only a portion of the building.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is now being investigated.

