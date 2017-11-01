Cowboys look to Morris, maybe others with Elliott suspended

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Alfred Morris bristled when asked what has changed for him now that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is serving a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations with fading hopes for a third reprieve in court.

Presumably the top candidate to replace last year’s NFL rushing leader, Morris sternly reminded the swarm of a dozen-plus reporters that little had changed from his work week when he was Elliott’s backup.

“I mean, other than all these cameras in my face,” Morris said.