Cowboys look to Morris, maybe others with Elliott suspended

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, right, exits federal court after a hearing in New York. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are as close as they've been to playing without suspended star Ezekiel Elliott, who faces long legal odds on a third reprieve that would make him available to face Kansas City on Sunday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Alfred Morris bristled when asked what has changed for him now that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is serving a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations with fading hopes for a third reprieve in court.

Presumably the top candidate to replace last year’s NFL rushing leader, Morris sternly reminded the swarm of a dozen-plus reporters that little had changed from his work week when he was Elliott’s backup.

“I mean, other than all these cameras in my face,” Morris said.

