Court reverses ruling in New Mexico police shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Following the guidance of the U.S. Supreme Court, a federal appeals court has sided with New Mexico State Police officers in the 2011 shooting death of a man despite concerns about excessive force.

The appellate court initially sided with the family of Samuel Pauly, finding that the officers were not protected by qualified immunity when they surrounded his northern New Mexico home.

The officers appealed, and the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the appellate court to take another look, prompting Tuesday’s reversal.

At issue is the high bar established for filing lawsuits against police under similar circumstances. The high court has said that officers are immune from such lawsuits unless it’s clear their actions violated established rights.

In Pauly’s case, the lower courts failed to cite any similar case where an officer violated a person’s rights against excessive force.