BioPark trains animals to participate in medical care

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – At the Albuquerque zoo, they are actually talking to the animals.

“When you have to do something like listen to a gorilla’s heart, you can just ask him,” said Dr. Baird Fleming, BioPark Deputy CEO.

KRQE News 13 cameras captured a zookeeper checking a gorilla’s heartbeat, taking his temperature and examining his back.

“To be able to communicate from one species to another using nothing but cues or gestures… It’s a big deal,” Fleming said.

It’s a reality at the BioPark where zookeepers are teaching animals to participate in their medical treatment through the “Operant Conditioning,” which makes medical care and maintenance easier for the keepers and the animals.

Baird said all zoo animals are in on the training, including the reptiles. Crocodiles are taught to react to a cue by going to specific feeding stations.

“The big thing, too, is just them staying in the state of calm. That allows us to easily get hands on them,” said Matt Eschenbrenner, Reptile Department Zookeeper Supervisor.

KRQE News 13 also looked on as a 3,000-pound rhino got its blood drawn.

“We hope to get to the point where we can look at their feet, soak feet, look in their mouths, give them eye exams,” said Gwen Dragoo, Head Veterinary Technician.

The new approach showcases the animals’ intelligence, and Baird said it’s a less-invasive type of care because the communication allows zookeepers to skip the anesthesia.

The care does require extra training for zookeepers. The BioPark Society is funding the whole initiative to bring in specialists.

