Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico helping students transition from high school into college

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Making the transition from high school to college can be difficult, especially for those who may come from challenging backgrounds.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico is rolling out a new program aimed at making that transition a whole lot easier.

Mentor 3.0 is a program the youth social services organization says will help high school students continue their path towards success, by guiding those teens as they make their way into the real world.

“I know that I can go through these four years and if anything comes up I know I have Stefi to rely on. I know that she’s going to be there for me for anything that I need,” said Zuly Fornelli, a mentee.

Fornelli is not only a freshman, she’s the first one in her family to attend college.

She and her mentor, Stefi Weisburd, have been side by side for five years now.

The duo says having this program is crucial to the success of students like Zuly, who are looking to further their education but need that extra guidance.

Through Mentor 3.0, mentees stay connected with the mentors they had in high school, helping them navigate and find the resources that they may need to help find their place in the world. That could be enrolling in college, joining the workforce or enlisting in the military.

Throughout the program, each pair is asked to complete online mentor lessons, which are focused on teaching these students life lessons like finances and time management.

“These skills will definitely help by helping them successfully transition into adulthood which is a vulnerable moment as any life transition and development phase that we see,” said coordinator Giovianna Burrell.

The program is also partnering with the Central New Mexico Community College and the University of New Mexico enrichment programs to work with their students while attending those institutions.

So far, 37 mentee/mentor pairs are signed up in the Mentor 3.0 program.

